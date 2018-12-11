Beauty queen who was forced to marry raped every single day

UK beauty queen Rubie Marie made startling revelations about her strained marital life. In an interview given to BBC she revealed that she has married a man twice her age without her will at the age of 15 as her parents took her to Bangladesh forcefully. For the sake of moving out of Bangladesh her husband wanted her to be pregnant, she said. She escaped that torture only after she went to UK to give birth she added.

She got married at the age of 15 in Bangladesh without her consent as their family was there a trip. After marriage, she was raped every single day. Rubie participated in over 30s category in Ms Galaxy UK in 2016 where she was crowned the winner. She eventually won the title of Ms Galaxy in 2017 and currently holds the title of Miss United Kingdom Earth.