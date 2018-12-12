Christmas Special Recipe : Iced Mint Tea

Iced Mint Tea is a summer breezy drink that quenches your endless thirst immediately. The cooling ingredients – mint leaves, sugar, tea bags, lime or orange and honey all fused together makes it a winning summer drink! In order to infuse that natural flavour into the drink, a handful of market fresh mint leaves are used.

Ingredients

2 handfuls fresh Mint leaves, washed

3 litres water

300 gms. Sugar

1 or 2 tea bags

Lime or Orange

1 tbsp. Honey

How to Make Iced Mint Tea

Add sugar to water in a large pan and place on fire. Stir till sugar dissolves, then bring to boil.

Add mint leaves, cover the pan and simmer on low flame for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Just before taking off the fire, immerse one or 2 tea bags and leave to brew for a few minutes.

Remove from fire and leave aside to cool. When semi cool, add lime or orange juice to taste and a little honey for flavor.

When completely cool, strain through a muslin cloth, squeezing the residue. Fill in bottles and serve well chilled.

Garnish with mint leaves and lime slices.