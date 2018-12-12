Recipe

Christmas Special Recipe : Iced Mint Tea

Dec 12, 2018, 11:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

Iced Mint Tea is a summer breezy drink that quenches your endless thirst immediately. The cooling ingredients – mint leaves, sugar, tea bags, lime or orange and honey all fused together makes it a winning summer drink! In order to infuse that natural flavour into the drink, a handful of market fresh mint leaves are used.

Ingredients

2 handfuls fresh Mint leaves, washed
3 litres water
300 gms. Sugar
1 or 2 tea bags
Lime or Orange
1 tbsp. Honey

How to Make Iced Mint Tea

Add sugar to water in a large pan and place on fire. Stir till sugar dissolves, then bring to boil.
Add mint leaves, cover the pan and simmer on low flame for about 15 to 20 minutes.
Just before taking off the fire, immerse one or 2 tea bags and leave to brew for a few minutes.
Remove from fire and leave aside to cool. When semi cool, add lime or orange juice to taste and a little honey for flavor.
When completely cool, strain through a muslin cloth, squeezing the residue. Fill in bottles and serve well chilled.
Garnish with mint leaves and lime slices.

Tags

Related Articles

PANEER-TIKKA
Jul 13, 2018, 11:44 am IST

HOW TO MAKE PANEER TIKKA AT HOME

Oct 18, 2018, 03:27 pm IST

Sooji ka Halwa

Oct 22, 2018, 08:12 pm IST

Diwali Special Recipe : Roasted Coconut Cashewnuts

Oct 2, 2018, 02:29 pm IST

Northern Style Breakfast- Methi Roti With Beef Kheema

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close