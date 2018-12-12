Christmas Special Recipe : Lemon and Ginger Chicken

Lemon and Ginger Chicken is a super spicy starter from Thai cuisine. This grilled dish is made with tangy lemon, juicy chicken or beef and flavorful ginger all set to tickle our taste buds! It is a winning dish preferred mainly by chicken lovers for its zestful ingredients.The yummy chicken coated with the hot thick sauce gives it an extra kick. Serve hot for an awesome food experience.

Ingredients

500 gms. fillet steak or Chicken fillet

450 gms. Pineapple slices fresh if possible

1 red and 1 green pepper, cut into cubes

3 Cloves of Garlic

1 cm piece Ginger

3 Shallots

2 tbsp. soya sauce

1 tsp. Sugar

2 tsp. cornflour

2 tsp. water

2 tbsp. oil

For the sauce:

¼ cup water

1 tsp. cornflour

1 tsp. Honey

2 tsp. soy sauce

1 tbsp. Oyster sauce

How to Make Lemon and Ginger Chicken

Cut the meat into strips.

Put the soya sauce, sugar, cornflour and water, add the meat and leave for 30 minutes.

Cut the pineapple into pieces.

Cut the shallots in similar sized pieces.

Slice the ginger into thin slices.

Heat the oil in a wok and add the pineapple and peppers, stir fry for 2-3 minutes.

Remove from the pan, then add the garlic and ginger, cook for 3-4 minutes.

Add a little extra oil and fry the beef/chicken for a few minutes until it changes colour but do not overcook.

To make the sauce, mix all the ingredients in a saucepan and heat until thickened.

Add the beef/chicken and stir to coat with the sauce.