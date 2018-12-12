Do you know how many Indian Websites are hacked this year?

Up to November this year, over 15,700 Indian websites were reported hacked. Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed this as a written reply in Lok Sabha. “As per information reported to and tracked by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), 33,147, 30,067 and 15,779 Indian websites were hacked during the years 2016, 2017 and 2018 (up to November) respectively,” he said. He added that the government has taken following measures to enhance the cyber security and prevent cyber attacks in the country.

The minister said Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issues alerts and advisories regarding the latest cyber threats and countermeasures on a regular basis and cybersecurity exercises are conducted regularly. Besides, the government has also formulated a Crisis Management Plan for countering cyber attacks and cyber terrorism.