First Solar Bus stop opens in Oman

Dec 12, 2018, 11:08 am IST
First, solar-powered bus stop has begun to function in Oman Avenue Mall at Gubra. Air-conditioned bus stop could accommodate 15 passengers at a time. Mobile charging facility is also available. CCTV and display boards would be functioning on solar power. Oman government officials said more bus solar-powered bus stops in the pipeline.

