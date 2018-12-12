First Solar Bus stop opens in Oman

First, solar-powered bus stop has begun to function in Oman Avenue Mall at Gubra. Air-conditioned bus stop could accommodate 15 passengers at a time. Mobile charging facility is also available. CCTV and display boards would be functioning on solar power. Oman government officials said more bus solar-powered bus stops in the pipeline.
