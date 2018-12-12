Italian Nightclub stampede costs six lives, many injured

Six people died and many injured in an Italian nightclub stampede which erupted after the alleged use of pepper spray. Three girls, two boys, and an elder lady were among the casualties. Someone allegedly used pepper spray in the course of Italian rapper concert. The injured persons’ condition is still serious. There were over 800 participants in the concert.
