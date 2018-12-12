Meet the New RBI Governor-Shaktikanta Das

After the resignation of Urjit Patel, Shaktikanta Das is taking charge of the central bank as the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Former economic affairs secretary was named the 25th governor of the Reserve Bank of India. It was expedited as the government didn’t want the post to remain vacant at a crucial juncture. The appointment will be for three years. He is likely to join at the earliest.

The relation between RBI and Government had been strained over the time and Shaktikanta Das will have to work hard to make things better.

Mr Shaktikanta Das,63, MA, I.A.S. has served as Joint Secretary (Budget) in Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India. Mr. Das had distinguished services as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, Government ofIndia; Special Commissioner and Commissioner of Revenue Administration, Government of Tamil Nadu; Secretary, Industries Department in Government of Tamil Nadu and various other distinguished services.