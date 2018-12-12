Latest Newscelebrities

Nita Ambani performs Bharatnatyam dance on stage at Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding ceremony; VIDEO

Dec 12, 2018, 12:35 pm IST
Nita Ambani’s bharatnatyam dance is unmissable at Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding ceremony.
The celebrity photographer has shared a video on his Instagram. In the video, Nita Ambani can be seen performing Bharatnatyam on stage. Dressed in her orange shimmery ethnic, Nita Ambani looks elegant while expressing her dance moves.

In the caption, Viral Bhayani mentioned that Nita Ambani is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. She had worked as a school teacher after her marriage. She had also once taken Mukesh Ambani in a local bus for a ride too.

