Parliament adjourned following protest

Due to the protest of opposition parties, both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day.

As soon as the Lok Sabha met for the day, Congress members trooped into the well, raising slogans against the government over alleged irregularities in the Rafale aircraft deal. They were demanding a probe by Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the matter. AIADMK members were also in the well against the construction of a dam across Cauvery River and to protect the lives of Cauvery delta farmers, while TDP members raised slogans seeking financial benefits to Andhra Pradesh under the State Reorganization Act of 2014. Shiv Sena members were also in the well, demanding the construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

Amid noisy scenes, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till noon. The scene was no better when the House reassembled, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House for the day.

Earlier, the newly elected members from Karnataka, V.S.Ugrappa and L.R.Shivarame Gowda took the oath of office and secrecy. The House also paid tributes to 11 former members who passed away during the inter-session period.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned finally for the day due to continued protests by AIADMK and DMK members who were demanding protection of the lives of Cauvery Delta farmers in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, the House witnessed two adjournments in the pre-lunch session on the issue. When the House re-assembled at 2 PM, the agitating members again trooped into the well, displaying placards in support of their demand.

Meanwhile, the National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities (Amendment) Bill, 2018 was adopted by voice vote. Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot moved the Bill for consideration and passing.

Taking note of the situation in the House, Chairman M.Venkaiah Naidu warned that stern action will be taken against members who surge into the well of the House in future.