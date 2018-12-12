Prithviraj says that directing Mohanlal has been the absolute highlight of his career

After shooting for around six months, Mohanlal has finally completed his portions for Lucifer. His last few scenes were shot in St. Petersburg, Russia. Prithviraj, who is making his directorial debut with this movie, took to his social media handle to thank Mohanlal for believing in him. The former also mentioned about how he learnt more about cinema and his craft through Lucifer than the 16 years of his acting career.

Prithviraj rates directing Mohanlal in Lucifer as the absolute highlight of his career. His Facebook post reads

So today..Lalettan bids adieu to #Lucifer and #StephenNedumpally It has been a journey like no other for me. When I took… Gepostet von Prithviraj Sukumaran am Montag, 10. Dezember 2018