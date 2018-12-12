Priya Varrier is India’s most searched personality in 2018

Priya Prakash Varrier’s iconic ‘wink’ has helped the Malayalam actress earn the honour of being the ‘most searched personality’ in India this year on Google, ahead of celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan.

According to Google’s Year in Search, Varrier ranked numero uno in the most searched personalities list in India ahead of Nick Jonas, Sapna Choudhary, Priyanka Chopra, Anand Ahuja, Sara Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Meghan Markle, Anup Jalota and Boney Kapoor.

Globally, Meghan Markle — who married Prince Harry earlier this year — topped the list of most searched people. The list included names like Demi Lovato (singer), Sylvester Stallone (actor), Logan Paul (actor and Internet celebrity) and Khloe Kardashian (television personality).

The songs that ruled the roost included Neha Kakkar’s Dilbar Dilbar, Arijit Singh’s Tera Fitoor and Atif Aslam’s Dekhte Dekhte from Bollywood.