Rajinikanth- Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 becomes highest grossing movie of 2018

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer sci-fi, 2.0 has cast its spell on the box office. Every single version of the movie is churning big at the box office of different regions for its producers. On its opening day, 2.0 grossed more than Rs 100 crore worldwide.

The big news is that the Shankar directorial has dimmed the spark of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. 2.0’s total gross at the Chennai box office now stands at Rs 19.03 crore. And the good news for the fans and the makers is that the movie is still going strong at the box office.

Director Shankar’s 2.0 is setting the box office on fire not only in India but also in the international market. The sci-fi flick recently entered Rs 600-crore club and is on the road to beat SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali’s box office records. So far, 2.0 has grossed Rs 623.19 crore worldwide in its 11 days of theatrical run.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted about the 2.0’s record-breaking run and it achieving a new milestone. He wrote, “#2Point0 with 12 days gross of 19.03 Crs in #Chennai city overtakes #Baahubali2 ‘s Lifetime gross of 18.85 Crs to become All-time No.1 in the city.. A Massive Milestone indeed..”

#2Point0 with 12 days gross of 19.03 Crs in #Chennai city overtakes #Baahubali2 's Lifetime gross of 18.85 Crs to become All-time No.1 in the city.. A Massive Milestone indeed.. pic.twitter.com/eTT1GNIxDS — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 10, 2018

Director Shankar’s dream project 2.0 has put Tamil cinema on the global map yet again. The film is being applauded for its state-of-the-art special effects, which were carried out in over 15 VFX studios in Hollywood. With a whopping collection worldwide, 2.0 has surpassed the business of Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju and Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat.