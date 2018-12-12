Sara Ali Khan’s new retro look or the promotion of her upcoming movie Simmba!

Sara Ali Khan made her grand Bollywood debut this year with Kedarnath which is currently running good on the box-office and now she is busy promoting her second film Simmba. Soon to release Simmba will star sara Ali Khan opposite Ranveer Singh.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking sexy as ever. Striking the hottest pose, Sara Ali Khan is bringing back the 90s vibes. All dolled-up in the retro classic avatar, Sara is surely giving a big fashion competition out there.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below;

View this post on Instagram ???? A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Dec 11, 2018 at 6:32am PST

View this post on Instagram ??? A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Dec 10, 2018 at 1:06am PST

View this post on Instagram ? ???? #Simmba A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Dec 7, 2018 at 5:32am PST

View this post on Instagram Simmba trailer ready ??? A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Dec 3, 2018 at 12:17am PST