The decision to appoint Shashikanth Das wrong: Subramanian Swamy

The Bjp leader Subramanian Swamy came down heavily on new RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. He said that it was a wrong decision to appoint him as RBI governor since he had allegedly hand in glove with Chidambaram in corruption.

‘In so many corruption cases, Das has tried to come to his resue. I don’t know why such a person was appointed as RBI governor’; said Subramanya Swamy. He also added that he has sent a letter to the prime minister.

He was appointed as the RBO governor on the last day. Shaktikanta Das was the spokesperson of the central government during demonetization. He was appointed as Urijit Patel was resigned from the post.

Shaktikanta Das is a member of Finance Commission. He is an IAS officer from Tamil Nadu who have had a stint as former Finance Secretary.