The number of cases of frauds involving ATM/Debit Cards increases

Minister of State for Electronics and IT SS Ahluwalia said a total of 9622, 11592 and 12,317 cyber crime cases were registered during the years 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively, as per the data maintained by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). “This includes cases registered under the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 and related sections of Indian Penal Code and Special & Local Laws involving computer as a medium/target,” he added.

Ahluwalia said according to CERT-In data, a total of 3, 14 and 6 financial fraud incidents affecting ATMs, cards, Point of sale (PoS) systems and Unified Payment Interface (UPI) were reported during 2016, 2017 and 2018 (up to November) respectively.

“Further, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has registered a total of 1,191, 1,372, 2,059 and 921 cases of frauds involving ATM/Debit Cards, credit cards and Internet Banking frauds reported (amount involved Rs 1 lakh and above) during the year 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 (up to September 30, 2018) respectively,” Ahluwalia said.