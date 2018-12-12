Latest NewsIndia

This is What Rahul Gandhi Said about P.M Modi after the election results

Dec 12, 2018, 06:02 am IST
Less than a minute

Congress put up an impressive show in the assembly elections held in 5 states and BJP has a lot to ponder. Congress President Rahul Gandhi was understandably elated and took a subtle dig at his counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said he had learnt vital lessons from Modi which helped him a long way. He said:

The absolute best thing for me was the 2014 elections…I learnt a lot from that election… I learnt that the most important thing in this country is what the people feel, and as a politician, you have to work with that sentiment.

Mr Narendra Modi taught me that lesson. I see (from his actions)?what not to do. He was given a massive opportunity to lead the country. He refused to listen to the heartbeat of this country… That is something I?have learnt from how he has acted. For me, the best teachers are the people of this country.”

Rahul Gandhi also asserted that Congress will also win the general elections to be held next year.

Tags

Related Articles

women loves these things
Apr 18, 2018, 09:23 pm IST

These are the 5 things women love most about sex

father
May 16, 2017, 04:44 pm IST

Martyr Lt Ummer Fayaz’s Father Wants Daughters To Join Indian Army

BJP leader
Sep 28, 2018, 09:28 am IST

Caught On Camera: BJP Leader’s Grandson Forcefully Kisses YouTuber

Oct 7, 2018, 08:50 am IST

Model Code of Conduct imposed in Telangana, Chief Electoral Officer explains Do’s and Don’ts

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close