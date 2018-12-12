This is What Rahul Gandhi Said about P.M Modi after the election results

Congress put up an impressive show in the assembly elections held in 5 states and BJP has a lot to ponder. Congress President Rahul Gandhi was understandably elated and took a subtle dig at his counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said he had learnt vital lessons from Modi which helped him a long way. He said:

The absolute best thing for me was the 2014 elections…I learnt a lot from that election… I learnt that the most important thing in this country is what the people feel, and as a politician, you have to work with that sentiment. Mr Narendra Modi taught me that lesson. I see (from his actions)?what not to do. He was given a massive opportunity to lead the country. He refused to listen to the heartbeat of this country… That is something I?have learnt from how he has acted. For me, the best teachers are the people of this country.”

Rahul Gandhi also asserted that Congress will also win the general elections to be held next year.