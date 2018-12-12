Vivo launches ‘Nex’ Dual Display Edition: Price and Specs

Vivo has launched Nex Dual Display Edition. This is a revamped version of the original Nex with the all-new design. This smartphone comes with screens on both front and back, a lunar ring and 10GB RAM.

It’s an interesting device from the design point of view and it only shows how will future smartphones look like. Here’s everything you need to know about Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition.

the Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition looks exactly like the original Nex, announced at the beginning of this year. The front of the new phone consists of a bezel-less screen (same as the Vivo Nex), but things take a U-turn when you flip the device. Well, a pop-up mechanism for the front-camera is gone. Instead, Vivo has carefully added two screens on the device. Yes, Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition has two screens – one on the front and another on the back. There’s a bezel-less 6.39-inch (2340×1080) AMOLED screen on the front, and another smaller 5.49-inch (1980×1020) AMOLED display on the back.

Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition is a beast. Inside, it has got a Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 10GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, you won’t get an expandable storage. Surprisingly, there is the standard headphone jack, which is hard to find on flagship smartphones. It also features a 3,500mAh battery and runs FunTouch OS 4.5, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. The phone has dual-SIM support, but no NFC. Like the Vivo Nex, this phone too relies on an in-display fingerprint scanner on the front of the screen for quick unlocking.

Camera

There are three cameras on the Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition. The setup consists of a 12MP primary camera with a f/1.79 aperture, a 2MP secondary camera, and the third lens with an f/1.3 aperture with a TOF (Time-of-flight) 3D camera. The third lens can do a lot of things, claims Vivo. It can accurately map objects at up to three meters in front of it, precisely track movements of the user’s entire body and facial authentication.

The Nex Dual Display Edition is currently exclusive to China, Vivo’s home market. The phone will go on sale in China on December 29. The smartphone is priced at 4,998 yuan (or approx Rs 52,243). Right now there’s no word on its release in India.