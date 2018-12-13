Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Central Board Meet of RBI under new governor on tomorrow

Dec 13, 2018, 09:36 pm IST
The central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under new Governor Shaktikanta Das will meet on Friday which will review the progress with respect of some of the decisions taken in the last meet on November 19.

Among other issues, present scenario in Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector may be discussed. One of the key agenda for the upcoming board meeting is likely to be the governance issue the role of the central board in the decision making of the RBI.

Soon after taking reins of the RBI, Das said, he will try to uphold the autonomy, credibility and the integrity of the great institution and take every stakeholder, including the government, along in a consultative manner. The new Governor also said he will take measures which the economy requires in a timely manner.

