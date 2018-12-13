Mizoram : Congress lost this state by only 3 votes

In the recently held assembly election results has already come. The winnign parties have claimed their stake in government formation. The congress had siezed power from BJP in theree states, but lost their bastion Mizoram. But it is intersting to know that the lowest winning margin in the state was only three votes while the highest was 2,720.

Lalchhandama Ralte of the Mizoram National Front (MNF) won the Tuival seat with a victory margin of only three votes. Ralte had secured 5,207 votes while his nearest rival, sitting Congress legislator R L Pianmawia bagged 5,204 votes.

The highest winning margin in the state Assembly election was 2,720 votes. Sitting MNF legislator Lalruatkima retained his Aizawl West-II seat defeating his nearest Congress rival Lalmalsawma Nghaka by a margin of 2,720 votes. Lalruatkima had secured 7,626 while Nghaka scored 4,906 votes.

Mizoram Chief Minister and Congress candidate Lal Thanhawla lost his Serchip seat to his Independent rival Lalduhoma by 410 votes. Lal Thanhawla got 5071 votes while Lalduhoma bagged 5481 votes. Lal Thanhawla also lost the Champhai South seat to his MNF rival T J Lalnuntluanga by 1,049 votes. Lalnuntluanga got 5,212 votes while Lal Thanhawla received 4,163 votes.

MNF president and chief minister designate Zoramthanga won his Aizawl East-I seat by a margin of 2504 votes. Zoramthanga got 8358 votes while his nearest Independent rival secured 5854 votes. BJP candidate Buddha Dhan Chakma, who was the only candidate of the saffron party to win in the Mizoram Assembly election defeated his nearest Mizo National Front rival Rasik Mohan Chaka by a margin of 1,594 votes from the Tuichawng seat.

The MNF secured 26 seats in the 40-member House while the Congress managed to bag only five seats.