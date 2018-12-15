Saints supports Congress leader’s demand of Sita’s statue in Ayodhya

A few saints have backed the demand made by Congress veteran Karan Singh who has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for a Sita statue next to Lord Ram’s proposed statue in Ayodhya.

The head priest of the makeshift Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya Mahant Satyendra Das said, “We worship Lord Ram and Sita together and this demand is genuine. The government must get a Sita statue constructed next to Lord Ram here.”

The former Rajya Sabha MP in his letter to the UP CM on Thursday said, “Sita had to face a lot of hardships and joined Lord Ram when he went for 14 years of exile. She was kidnapped by Ravan and taken to Lanka as well. Therefore I feel that the height of the Lord Ram statue should be decreased and her statue should also be built alongside.”

In November, the Yogi Adityanath government decided to build a 221 metre tall statue of Lord Ram on the banks of Saryu River in Ayodhya.