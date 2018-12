Surat police have arrested a man for allegedly carrying demonetized currency worth Rs. 3.80 crore on Sunday.

During a routine checking of vehicles, the amount in denominations of defunct Rs. 500 and 1,000 notes were seized from a car, inspector RM Sarode said.

The man carrying cash told police that he had collected it from a person in Vadodara. “He hasn’t yet disclosed how he was going to utilisethe scrapped notes,” police said.