Actress Sonam Kapoor named PETA India’s Person of the Year for 2018

Sonam Kapoor named PETA India’s 2018 Person of the Year. Sonam has been feted as she sings the praise of eating vegan diets and because she keeps animal skins out of her handbag line for her fashion brand Rheson, apart from taking other action for the welfare of animals.

“Whether she’s enjoying vibrant vegan meals or rallying her fans to do their part to stop animal suffering, Sonam Kapoor never hesitates to help animals any way she can,” PETA India Associate Director Sachin Bangera said in a statement.

“We encourage everyone to take a page out of her book and live with compassion and respect for all beings,” he added.