Latest Newscelebrities

Actress Sonam Kapoor named PETA India’s Person of the Year for 2018

Dec 18, 2018, 12:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

Sonam Kapoor named PETA India’s 2018 Person of the Year. Sonam has been feted as she sings the praise of eating vegan diets and because she keeps animal skins out of her handbag line for her fashion brand Rheson, apart from taking other action for the welfare of animals.

“Whether she’s enjoying vibrant vegan meals or rallying her fans to do their part to stop animal suffering, Sonam Kapoor never hesitates to help animals any way she can,” PETA India Associate Director Sachin Bangera said in a statement.

“We encourage everyone to take a page out of her book and live with compassion and respect for all beings,” he added.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 9, 2017, 06:14 am IST

WhatsApp: ready to launch its standalone app, features revealed

Nov 20, 2018, 07:14 pm IST

UAE Researchers Reveal Saffron’s Incredible Ability to Fight this Disease

Kim-Kardashian
Jul 8, 2018, 10:48 am IST

Kardashian forced to do bold photoshoot

Hansika-Motwani
Jul 4, 2018, 08:46 am IST

No to glamorous roles… says Hansika Motwani

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close