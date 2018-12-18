Women Wall: Pinarayi leading Kerala into dark ages accuses Chennithala

Those who have connection with the Congress or UDF will not take part in Women’s wall to be formed on January 1, says opposition leader Ramesh Chennnithala. “The chief minister is trying to build wall against the ideologies of the Communism for his temporary benefits and lead Kerala to dark ages. RSS’ Ayyappa jyothi is wolf in sheep’s skin and it is for befooling people.

If the RSS had been sincere towards the devotees, they would have filed a review petition in the Supreme Court. From the beginning the Congress was with believers. The Congress has always respected the opinions of all religious and community organisations including the NSS.

“Wall-related meetings are held during the office time. The government has asked employment guarantee scheme employees not to continue in job if they didn’t take part in women’s wall. Entrusting the job of preparing campaign materials with the department of women and child welfare department through a new order shows that the government will use public money for the wall.

“Actress Manju Warrier was humiliated for withdrawing her support to Women’s wall. Is this how womanhood is respected? Does renaissance means participation of a few Hindu organisations? Even women leaders in the party were denied justice and even V S Achuthanandan has opposed the Women’s wall.”