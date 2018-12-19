CinemaLatest NewsIndiacelebritiesEntertainment

Bollywood delegation meets Prime minister

Dec 19, 2018, 04:48 pm IST
1 minute read

A delegation representing the Indian film and entertainment industry met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pitched for lower and uniform rates of GST for the fraternity. Actors Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, filmmakers Karan Johar and Rakesh Roshan, Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi and Producers Guild of India President Siddharth Roy Kapur were a part of the delegation that met Modi.

The film fraternity members even pitched for lower, and uniform rates of GST, for the entertainment industry in India, apart from calling for the development of Mumbai as the global entertainment capital, through various initiatives and proactive approaches.

Modi said the Indian entertainment industry enjoys immense popularity across the world. It is one of the key elements of India’s rising soft power status, globally, he added. He assured the delegation that the Union Government is supportive of the media and entertainment industry, and would consider the suggestions positively.

The Indian film industry, which churns out over 1000 films a year, is not just the biggest film industry in the world, but is also one of the most profitable industries in the country, sources said, adding that the industry also wields a global influence.

The delegation urged the prime minister to look towards treating cinema as an “industry” by acknowledging its contribution to the nation’s exchequer and fiscal growth, and in promoting bilateral ties between nations.

This is the second such meeting in the year after a delegation met Modi in Delhi in October.

 

 

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 6, 2018, 04:19 pm IST

“Human Rights Violation at Sabarimala”: Adv P.S Sreedharan Pillai

Dec 12, 2018, 09:19 pm IST

people voted for the Congress much against their wishes, says Mayawati

Jan 24, 2018, 03:30 pm IST

Petrol and Diesel prices touch new highs in India, would lead to Inflation

Dec 14, 2017, 07:01 am IST

Social reforms and religion go hand-in-hand in Saudi Arabia

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close