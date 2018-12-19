Bollywood delegation meets Prime minister

Had an extensive and fruitful interaction with a delegation from the film and entertainment industry. The delegation spoke about the strides being made by the film and entertainment industry, and gave valuable inputs relating to GST for their sector. https://t.co/ulQMtxTJQj pic.twitter.com/n4Dn38EJLr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2018

A delegation representing the Indian film and entertainment industry met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pitched for lower and uniform rates of GST for the fraternity. Actors Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, filmmakers Karan Johar and Rakesh Roshan, Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi and Producers Guild of India President Siddharth Roy Kapur were a part of the delegation that met Modi.

The film fraternity members even pitched for lower, and uniform rates of GST, for the entertainment industry in India, apart from calling for the development of Mumbai as the global entertainment capital, through various initiatives and proactive approaches.

Heartfelt thank you to the honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for taking out time to hear us at length, discuss issues pertaining to our industry and assuring positive consideration of suggestions. pic.twitter.com/ShGfr0Jlvu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 18, 2018

Modi said the Indian entertainment industry enjoys immense popularity across the world. It is one of the key elements of India’s rising soft power status, globally, he added. He assured the delegation that the Union Government is supportive of the media and entertainment industry, and would consider the suggestions positively.

The Indian film industry, which churns out over 1000 films a year, is not just the biggest film industry in the world, but is also one of the most profitable industries in the country, sources said, adding that the industry also wields a global influence.

It was enlightening to hear the honourable Prime Minsiter @narendramodi share his views on our Industry’s soft power status and the strength of our cinema…he gave our media and entertainment representatives a patient and solid hearing….thank you Sir!! pic.twitter.com/BIl8ubQwYa — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 18, 2018

It was my honour to be a part of an industry discussion with Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. The film industry's contribution to the entertainment sector will see exponential growth in coming years & will put India on the global map. Look forward to your continuous support. pic.twitter.com/4cMoglDfev — BhushanKumar (@itsBhushanKumar) December 18, 2018

The delegation urged the prime minister to look towards treating cinema as an “industry” by acknowledging its contribution to the nation’s exchequer and fiscal growth, and in promoting bilateral ties between nations.

This is the second such meeting in the year after a delegation met Modi in Delhi in October.