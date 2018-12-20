Jinnah House: India rejects Pakistan’s claim

The Indian government has confirmed that Jinnah House situated in Mumbai is the property of India. External Affairs Ministry has said that Jinnah House in Mumbai is the property of the government of India and it will be renovated to host important functions. Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Pakistan has no locus standi on the building. He said, once renovated, the Jinnah House will be used effectively like the Hyderabad House in the capital.

The Jinnah House on Malabar Hill in Mumbai was designed by architect Claude Batley in European style and Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah lived there in the late 1930s. Pakistan has been demanding that the property is handed over to it for housing its Mumbai consulate.

Jinnah’s daughter Dina Wadia had in August 2007 approached the Bombay High Court claiming that being the sole legal heir of Jinnah, she should get the possession of the house. After her death, her son and Wadia Group chairman Nusli Neville Wadia is carrying on the litigation.