Kerala Govt plans to open bars and beverage outlets on 1st of every month

Kerala government is planning to open bars and beverages retails shops on the 1st of every month.

At present, the 1st of every month is ‘dry day’. The new plan will be put forward on the next alcohol policy put forward by the government. This was clarified by excise minister T P Ramakrishnan during an interview programme ‘Straight Line’ on Kaumudi TV.

However, he also said that the government has not taken a final decision regarding this. The decision is being taken following the pressue from tourism industry.

LDF government had reopened many bars which were earlier closed by the UDF government.