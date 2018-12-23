Heavy rain affects thousands in Northern districts of Sri Lanka. In Sri Lanka, thousands of people have been affected by heavy rain in all five districts of Tamil dominated Northern province. At least ten houses were fully destroyed while more than 200 houses partially damaged.

Disaster Management Center (DMC) said, over 11 thousand people of around 3600 families have been moved to 38 camps in the districts while over fifty thousand people from more than 11 thousand families have been affected by the floods.

There are no reports of any casualties or injuries. The travel on the main highway linking south to north has been disrupted as the level of Mankulam reservoir was breached due to the heavy rain since Friday night. Security forces have launched operations to rescue the people stranded by the flooding and take them to safety.

DMC said steps have been taken to provide food, medicine, and other essential items to the displaced persons at the shelters.