Pakistan is “a land of atrocities against minorities”: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

The Union Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi termed Pakistan “a land of atrocities against minorities” who have been “persecuted” there since its birth in 1947. In hard-hitting remarks against Pakistan, Naqvi said that number of minorities like Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians have fallen by almost 90 percent in that country since its birth in 1947 as they were hounded by Islamic fundamentalists in collusion with its government. Slamming Pakistan, Naqvi said, “It is a land of atrocities against minorities. It is a land where the blood of minorities has been spilled over the decades. For it to lecture us on minority rights is a case of a cat going on a pilgrimage after eating 100 mice.”

Unlike Pakistan, where minorities were killed, forced to convert or persecuted out of the country, in India, they have grown and are an equal partner in development, Naqvi asserted. In the neighboring country, minorities are barely two to three percent of its population, he said.

The Union minister also had a word of advice for veteran Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah, whose comments expressing concern over mob violence in the country were seized upon by Imran Khan to claim on Saturday that he will show the Indian government how to treat minorities. “Naseeruddin Shah should also consider that such a sweeping statement that is also factually incorrect causes a lot of harm and is used by anti-India forces to target our country,” Naqvi said. Shah had cited the murder of a police inspector in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr by a mob protesting athe lleged slaughter of cow to express his concern.