Real Madrid win Club World Cup again

Luka Modric scored one goal and set up another in leading Real Madrid to the Club World Cup title by easing past host side Al Ain 4-1.

Ballon d’Or winner Modric struck from long range in the 14th minute after a promising start by the underdog Al Ain. He then placed a corner kick for Sergio Ramos to put the result beyond doubt at 3-0 in the 79th.

Midfielder Marcos Llorente also scored from outside the area for Madrid’s second goal to help the European champions claim a record-extending seventh world title. Losing 3-0, Al Ain defender Tsukasa Shiotani headed in a consolation goal, then teammate Yahia Nader scored an own goal in stoppage time.

Madrid, which has won the last three Champions Leagues, has also won the last three Club World Cups. It has three more world titles than the next best, AC Milan.