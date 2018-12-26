Latest NewsSports

(VIDEO)Virat Kohli and Mitchell Can’t Stop Laughing at the Middle of the Match, Here is the Reason

Dec 26, 2018, 04:15 pm IST
Less than a minute

Virat Kohli is a passionate and intense cricketer and doesn’t mind getting into a verbal clash with the opponents. Time and again, Kohli has engaged himself in such incidents, but on the opening day of the first test, came across a situation where he couldn’t control his laughter. Joining him was the  fast and furious fast bowler Mitchell Starc.

The incident happened on the second ball of the 86th over. Starc’s ball had taken off sharply from a good length, it rose like a flying saucer, well above the grasp of the wicketkeeper Tim Payne. Although a vicious delivery, both the batsman and the bowler could see the funny side of it as they broke into a laughter. Watch the video here:

At stumps on the first day of the match, India finished at  215 for the loss of two wickets.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 17, 2018, 09:46 pm IST

Congress leader wrote letter to Minority Affairs Minister: See the content inside letter

Jan 3, 2018, 03:41 pm IST

Huge uproar in Rajya Sabha over Triple Talaq bill

Oct 22, 2018, 04:04 pm IST

Congress Worker Killed Over a Facebook Post

Jan 1, 2018, 09:17 am IST

UAE: VAT in effect today; how will it affect the family budget?

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close