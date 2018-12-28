KeralaLatest News

Balasankham to Make 1 Lakh Children Participate in Women Wall

Dec 28, 2018, 08:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

Adoor: Balasankham has promised to ensure the participation of about 1 lakh children in the women wall to be raised on January 1. A resolution was introduced in the State level meeting happened in Adoor. The resolution urges to make children participate in the women wall for its success. The Balasankham state committee was held at a Youth centre in Adoor.

Meanwhile, the controversy regarding compulsive money collection for the women wall is continuing. The leader of Opposition alleged that at many places authorities are forcing people to donate money for the wall. Meanwhile, Devaswom board minister Kadakampally Surendran said that there is a conspiracy in the accusations of compulsive money collection for the wall.

