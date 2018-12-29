Job Denied, Protest in Malampuzha over Women Wall

Kerala Government’s women wall which is just hours away have been facing protest from all corners. Criticisms are raised from many places that people are forced into participating in the wall with threats. In Malampuzha, Palakkad a group of people have come forward complaining that their jobs were denied due to women wall.

People who are part of the employment guarantee programme cannot have any job until Women wall is done with. Authorities said if they enter jobs today, they cannot be given holiday on January 1.

In the meeting which was held on Perinad Panchayath, a section of women left without attending. They said they were lured into the meeting making them believe that the meeting would be about their employment, but as it turned out it was about the women wall. A group of women left the meeting protesting against this, soon another group emerged with slogans in support of the wall.

BJP workers soon tried to rush on to the spot. Police soon interfered and avoided further issues.