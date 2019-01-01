KeralaLatest News

Women Wall: Nun posts picture in plain clothes on FB

Jan 1, 2019, 10:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

A  nun has posted her picture in plain clothes on Facebook in support of the women wall and against the male dominance in the priesthood.

Sr Lucy Kalapura FCC posted a picture of herself wearing a churidar on Facebook and stated that she was in support of women wall if it aimed women empowerment above and beyond political and religious differences.

She also asked the public not to raise their eyebrows or rush to her superiors. She declared that if male priests can wear plain clothes while traveling, the nuns have the same liberty. She ended her post stating that there was much more to discuss.

????????????? ???????? ????????.????????? ??????????? ?????????????????? ?? ????? ???????????????? ???????? ??????…

Gepostet von Lucykalapura Fcc am Montag, 31. Dezember 2018

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 16, 2018, 11:29 pm IST

Cyclone Gaja: PM Narendra Modi assures all possible help to Tamil Nadu

Dec 21, 2018, 04:14 pm IST

After criticizing Manju Warrier on Women Wall,this is what G.Sudhakaran says about ‘Odiyan’

TRUMP
Aug 27, 2018, 04:58 pm IST

OMG! Donald Trump Doesn’t Know the Colours of American Flag ?

Dec 17, 2017, 08:20 pm IST

Northeast will receive Rs 5,300 crore for ultimate developments ; PM Modi

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close