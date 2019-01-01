Women Wall: Nun posts picture in plain clothes on FB

A nun has posted her picture in plain clothes on Facebook in support of the women wall and against the male dominance in the priesthood.

Sr Lucy Kalapura FCC posted a picture of herself wearing a churidar on Facebook and stated that she was in support of women wall if it aimed women empowerment above and beyond political and religious differences.

She also asked the public not to raise their eyebrows or rush to her superiors. She declared that if male priests can wear plain clothes while traveling, the nuns have the same liberty. She ended her post stating that there was much more to discuss.