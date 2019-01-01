Bollywood Veteran actor Kader Khan passed away

Veteran Bollywood actor Kader Khan, 81, has passed away in Toronto, Canada.

Kader was one of the legendary Bollywood actors and had worked in over 300 films after making his debut in 1973 in Daag.

The actor was undergoing medical treatment for supranuclear palsy since December 28. The veteran Bollywood actor was admitted to a hospital in Canada for treatment as he was suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. According to medical experts, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy is a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia. The news of Kader Khan’s demise has sent shock waves across the country as millions of his fans were praying for his speedy recovery.

He starred in hit films like Himmatwala, Coolie No 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Dulhe Raja. Condolences have started pouring in on social media. The actor’s demise is an unrepairable loss to the Bollywood industry.