Congress party misused the CBI in 2010 to frame BJP leader and the then Gujarat Minister Amit Shah in Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, BJP alleged.

Union Minister and party leader Smriti Irani said that Shah has been cleared by the court in the case and the court had said there is no evidence against him.

The special CBI Judge had acquitted all the accused in the encounter of Sohrabuddin Sheikh on December 22, 2018.