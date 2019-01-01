Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

India will witness strong economic growth in 2019: CII

Jan 1, 2019, 12:01 am IST
Less than a minute

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has said that India will witness strong economic growth in 2019, despite
external vulnerabilities arising from rising oil prices, the US-China trade war, and America’s monetary tightening.

In its growth outlook for 2019, the industry body said, its optimism is buttressed by strong drivers emanating from services and infrastructure sectors and better demand conditions arising out of spending occasioned by the general elections due in early 2019.

In a statement, CII said, better demand conditions, settled GST implementation, capacity expansion from growing investments in infrastructure, continuing positive effects of reform policies and improved credit offtake will sustain the robust GDP growth in the range of 7.5 percent in 2019.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 4, 2018, 08:01 pm IST

Actress Tamannah ;hot beach photo gallery

students-exam
Jun 12, 2017, 11:31 am IST

NEET 2017: SC allows CBSE to declare results !

Nov 21, 2018, 06:44 pm IST

Honor launches ’10 Lite’ with waterdrop’ notch display : Price and Specs

first-look-rajinikanths-kaala
May 25, 2017, 03:11 pm IST

Rajini with Pa. Ranjith, In Stark red look for Kaala: Karikalan

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close