India will witness strong economic growth in 2019: CII

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has said that India will witness strong economic growth in 2019, despite

external vulnerabilities arising from rising oil prices, the US-China trade war, and America’s monetary tightening.

In its growth outlook for 2019, the industry body said, its optimism is buttressed by strong drivers emanating from services and infrastructure sectors and better demand conditions arising out of spending occasioned by the general elections due in early 2019.

In a statement, CII said, better demand conditions, settled GST implementation, capacity expansion from growing investments in infrastructure, continuing positive effects of reform policies and improved credit offtake will sustain the robust GDP growth in the range of 7.5 percent in 2019.