Kerala has scripted history; Massive turnout in Women Wall

Lakhs of women from various walks of life participated in shoulder-to-shoulder parade called Women’s Wall in Kerala. The 620-km-long state-sponsored campaign stretching from the northern tip of Kasaragod to the southern end is aimed at gender equality and renaissance values.

Around 50 lakh women joined hands along the national highway (NH) to connect the south and north ends of the state. The 15-minute-long event was held from 4 pm on a 620 kilometer stretch from Kasaragod to Ayyankali statue at Vellayambalam in Trivandrum.

Minister K K Shailaja read out the pledge to safeguard renaissance values at Kasaragod. At Thiruvananthapuram, Brinda Karat and Annie Raja took part in the event. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and V S Achuthanandan addressed the gathering after the women wall.

At Kozhikode, actress Rima Kallingal and social activist Ajitha took part. Minister A K Saseendran addressed the gathering. In Thrissur, district collector T V Anupama was among those who took part in the event.