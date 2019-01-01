Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will be ‘Janta versus Gathbandhan’, says PM Narendra Modi

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be a “public versus coalition” contest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday while ridiculing the alliance proposed to be formed by anti-BJP parties.

#PMtoANI on whether 2019 elections would be anybody vs Modi: It is going to be 'Janta' versus 'gathbandhan'. Modi is just a manifestation of public love and blessings. pic.twitter.com/kO5rjHjJPa — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2019

In an interview to ANI, he dismissed claims by some political pundits that the BJP might not get more than 180 out of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, saying there were a similar “set of persons” who echoed a similar narrative even in 2014. The Prime Minister was responding to a question whether people had now considered the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ to be an alternative to Modi.

He expressed confidence that the people will again repose faith in the BJP considering the work done by his government over the last four and a half years. “I believe, this election is going to be a contest between those who fulfil and take forward the aspirations of the people and those who stop these aspirations. There is experience of 70 years. The public is the decider,” the Prime Minister said when asked if the 2019 elections were heading towards a US Presidential style of elections between Modi VS Rahul.