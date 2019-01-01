Minister Mercikuttiyamma Makes Bold Claims about NSS’ Participation in Women Wall

Kerala Government’s Women Wall is all set to be launched today, extending through the entire stretch of Kerala in 650 Kilometres. A lot of organisations have voiced their support for the wall but NSS was noted for its disagreement with the wall. But Minister of Fisheries, Mercikuttiyama said that a huge section from NSS will take part in the wall.

“Women wall is historic. Not just in Kerala, but in the entire world there won’t be a wall like this spreading over 652 kilometres. The wall is to protect Kerala’s heritage.

Although NSS is a caste-based organisation there are people with different political affiliations in it. A huge section from NSS will take part in the wall. Just because the leadership has taken a decision, that doesn’t mean everyone should follow it. NSS itself is talking about keeping an equal distance from everyone” she said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader E.P Jayarajan said that NSS will have to face serious consequences if they choose to stay out of the Women Wall.