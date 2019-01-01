Nokia 9 PureView Leaked. Here is all We Know

Nokia 9 PureView has now leaked through a press render. On the outside, Nokia 9 PureView appears to look exactly the same as seen in various leaked images. It has a large, notch-less 5.99-inch QHD (2K) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support.

Mysmartprice reports that the Nokia 9 PureView will also be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Alongside giving a clear look of the penta-lens camera, the leaked press render suggests an in-display fingerprint sensor on the Nokia 9 PureView. The smartphone also appears to have Android One branding at the back. This means we can safely presume the availability of stock Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box and upgradability to Android Q.

What appears to be Nokia 9 PureView’s biggest strength is its camera. At the phone’s rear will be a massive penta-lens camera setup. This will be the first smartphone in the world to feature five cameras on the back.