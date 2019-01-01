Poonam Pandey shares her nude video on Instagram with ‘Happy 2019’ caption : Watch Video

Poonam Pandey is an Indian glamour model and film actress, known for her works in Bollywood and Telugu cinema, and the seductive videos she typically posts on YouTube.She began her career as a model.

Pandey became popular through her social media accounts, including Twitter when she started posting her photos. She has received a lot of coverage over explicit pictures of herself that she has posted.

The 27-year-old sexy model has indeed stripped to nothing to wish her ardent fans and followers ‘Happy 2019.’ And that is not all, the sexy tease video features The Journey of Karma actress in her boldest avatar of the New Year 2019. In fact, Poonam Pandey’s full caption for her latest Insta reads: “COMING SOON. HAPPY2019.”