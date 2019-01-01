Latest Newscelebrities

Poonam Pandey shares her nude video on Instagram with ‘Happy 2019’ caption : Watch Video

Jan 1, 2019, 11:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

Poonam Pandey is an Indian glamour model and film actress, known for her works in Bollywood and Telugu cinema, and the seductive videos she typically posts on YouTube.She began her career as a model.

Pandey became popular through her social media accounts, including Twitter when she started posting her photos. She has received a lot of coverage over explicit pictures of herself that she has posted.

poonam pandey shares semi nude bathroom pics

The 27-year-old sexy model has indeed stripped to nothing to wish her ardent fans and followers ‘Happy 2019.’ And that is not all, the sexy tease video features The Journey of Karma actress in her boldest avatar of the New Year 2019. In fact, Poonam Pandey’s full caption for her latest Insta reads: “COMING SOON. HAPPY2019.”

View this post on Instagram

COMING SOON. HAPPY2019.

A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@ipoonampandey) on

poonam pandey posted bathroom pics

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 26, 2018, 10:46 pm IST

The Fish Seller Hanan is a symbol of Youth Who is Ready to Fight in Life: Alphonse Kannanthanam

Jul 18, 2018, 04:19 pm IST

To make child marriages invalid, WCD ministry moves to the cabinet

Nov 21, 2017, 04:18 pm IST

Points to remember for safeguarding your car from theft in UAE

Jan 14, 2018, 06:20 am IST

Congress for reopening case against Amith Shah at a situation like this

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close