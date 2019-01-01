Sabarimala Issue : Lakhs of women to form 620 km wall in Kerala Today

Lakhs of women from across Kerala are expected to form a 620 km state sponsored ‘Women’s Wall today to uphold gender equality and renaissance values, in the backdrop of frenzied protests in Sabarimala after the ruling LDF decided to implement the Supreme Court verdict, allowing all women to pray at the Ayyappa shrine.

The women will form the wall from Kasargod in northern Kerala to the southernmost district of Thiruvananthapuram.

Health minister K K Shylaja will lead the chain at Kasargod and CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat will be the last person at the end of the chain in Thiruvananthapuram.

The participants will gather at the designated centers today at 3 PM, where a rehearsal will be held. The Wall will be formed between 4 and 4.15 PM, with participants taking a pledge to uphold gender equality and renaissance values.

The event is organised by the ruling CPI(M), along with over 176 other socio-political organisations, including the CPI, Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) and Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha (KPMS).

The Nair Service Society (NSS), a prominent caste-based organization, RSS and the right-wing groups have opposed this move.