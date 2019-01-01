Samastha Opposes Women Wall for this ‘Religious’ Reason

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Government’s Women Wall will be raised between 4 pm and 4 15 pm today and among the different organisations who have expressed their dissent towards the wall NSS has caught a lot of attention. Now Samastha too has voiced their difference in opinion about the wall, but their opposition is for a completely different reason.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama Youth State Secretary AbduSamad Pookkottur said that women cannot be made to stand openly in public road, beyond the limits set by the religion.

The wall will be running through the entire length of Kerala, through 650 kilometres. NSS and Opposition has raised strong opposition against the wall, calling it a ‘Communal’ wall.