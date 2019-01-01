These are the 14 Malayalam Films that tasted Commercial Success in Mollywood Boxoffice in 2018

CinemaLatest News

Jan 1, 2019
Malayalam film industry had set a record for the number of films released in 2018, but very few tasted commercial success. Out of the total 156 films released, from Diwanji Moola Grandprix to Njan Prakashan, only 14 films can be said to be definite box office hits. These are the 14 films(in the order of their release)

1.Aadhi


2.Sudani from Nigeria


3. Panchavarnathatha


4.Aravindhinte Adhithikal


5. Abrahaminte Santhathikal


6.Koode


7. Oru Pazhaya Bomb kadha


8. Theevandi


9. Varathan


10. Chalakkudikkaran Changathi


11.Kayamkulam Kochunni


12. Joseph


13. Odiyan

14. Njan Prakashan

So, did your favourite film made it into the list? Let us know in the comments.

