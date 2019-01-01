Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Urjit Patel wanted to resign months ago, says Prime Minister

Jan 1, 2019, 08:35 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview given to a news agency informed that former Reserve Bank of India governor Urjit Patel had personally written to him about wanting to resign, citing personal reasons, several months before stepping down from the office in December.

“The governor himself requested to resign because of personal reasons. I am revealing for the first time, he was telling me about this for the past 6-7 months before his resignation. He gave it even in writing. He wrote to me personally”.

Patel resigned after a months-long tussle over policy with the government that raised concerns about the bank’s independence as the next general election nears. When asked if there was any political pressure on the governor to resign, Modi denied that was the case.

“No such question arises. I acknowledge that Patel did a good job as RBI governor.”

