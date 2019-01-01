KeralaLatest News

Women Wall : Sivagiri Mutt severely condemned government

Jan 1, 2019, 08:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust president Swami Vishudananda came to the forefront harshly criticizing the women’s wall. He in his speech at Sivagiri criticized the government for organizing the wall on the same day of Siviagiri pilgrimage. He criticized the government for organizing the wall while delivering the inaugural speech at the session on ‘Science and Technology’.

Guru sanctioned pilgrim of knowledge for man. One should think whether organizing the wall on the day of the pilgrimage is right or not. Politicians reach the pilgrimage dais and preach about Guru, but they don’t work according to his thought. Some would be happy for the low turnout of devotees during the pilgrimage season, he said.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 24, 2017, 06:56 pm IST

India maintains positive economic growth for past 3 years,says Arun Jaitely

Oct 31, 2018, 06:45 am IST

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal to get married on December, See more details here…!

Apr 24, 2018, 03:48 pm IST

Jammu and Kashmir shootout, a soldier died

Anganwadi-Andhra-Pradesh-
Jul 11, 2018, 04:45 pm IST

Anganwadi Food Packets With Beef and Pork Mentioned as Contents Found

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close