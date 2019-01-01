Women Wall : Sivagiri Mutt severely condemned government

Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust president Swami Vishudananda came to the forefront harshly criticizing the women’s wall. He in his speech at Sivagiri criticized the government for organizing the wall on the same day of Siviagiri pilgrimage. He criticized the government for organizing the wall while delivering the inaugural speech at the session on ‘Science and Technology’.

Guru sanctioned pilgrim of knowledge for man. One should think whether organizing the wall on the day of the pilgrimage is right or not. Politicians reach the pilgrimage dais and preach about Guru, but they don’t work according to his thought. Some would be happy for the low turnout of devotees during the pilgrimage season, he said.