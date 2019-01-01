KeralaLatest News

Women’s wall : Kerala MLA booked for driving scooter without helmet

Jan 1, 2019, 03:50 pm IST
Kerala police have registered a case against Prathiba Hari MLA for riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet during a campaign of women wall organised by the government.

Finally, she reached Kayamkulam police station and paid the fine of Rs 100.

A scooter rally was organised in Kayamkulam the other day under the leadership of the MLA as part of a campaign of the women wall. Those including the MLA who partook in the programme did not wear the helmet.

The police was forced to take a case after dailies carried the pictures of the programme.

Social media criticised the MLA for breaking rules.

