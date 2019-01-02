Sabarimala Women Entry: Devotees stop their trekking at Erumeli

Four devotees have stopped their journey to Sabarimala and went back from Erumeli Sree Dharma Sastha temple. They also left their ‘Irumudikettu’ – the bag which contains the things for offerings- there itself.

The team was from Neyyatinkara and they walked 200 kilometres to reach Erumeli. The group includes Babu, Sunil, Subash and Anil. They said that Sabarimala became impure when the women entered there and it made them go back.

Kanaka Durga from Malappuram and Bindhu from Kozhikkode have entered sannidhanam, today early morning with police protection. Purifying steps were made in Sabarimala after the confirmation of women entry.