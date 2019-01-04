Pant and Pujara Creates Record, India Ends Second Day Strongly

Sydney: India had finished day 2 of the Sydney test cricket on a strong note, after raising a mammoth total of 627. Chetheswwar Pujara, the spine of Indian Innings couldn’t score a double as he spooned a return catch to Lyon, but young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant took it on from there, scoring 159(189). Jadeja 81(114)gave him ample support.

Australians got ten overs to bat and they did so without any damage, reaching 24 runs in 10 overs for no loss.

Rishabh Pant and Pujara also made some interesting record today. Rishabh’s 159 is the highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper in an away test, while Pujara has set the record for facing the most number of balls by an Indian in a Test series in Australia.

Pujara faced 1,258 deliveries in the series so far, overtaking former India captain Rahul Dravid, who had faced 1,203 deliveries in the four-match Test series in 2003-04