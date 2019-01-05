After Sabarimala, Women All Set to Enter AgasthyarKoodam?

Thiruvananthapuram: After successfully entering Sabarimala, following the Supreme Court verdict that removed the age restriction at the temple, women are all set to enter another place that traditionally bans the presence of women-Agasthyarkoodam. In a notification released by Government, it says that following the high court verdict, women too can enter Agasthyarkoodam. The registration of the forest department will start today.

The women organisations have been locked in a long legal battle to let women into Agasthyarkoodam. Last year forest department issued an order that women can enter till Athirumala which is the base camp of Agasthyarkoodam. A few tribal organisation had raised concerns regarding letting women go to the highest point of Agasthyarkoodam.

Thiruvananthapuram Wild Life Warden Shaji Kumar said that there would be women warden in Bonacaud and Athirumala since women have the permission to go there. Agasthyarkooda journey is from January 14 to March 1.